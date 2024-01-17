MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of vandalizing a Miami Beach restaurant, has been caught and arrested in Philadelphia.

Police said the woman, who was located in Philadelphia, tore down a pro-Israel sign at the Bagel Time Cafe along Alton Road in Miami Beach back in November, then stomped on the sign.

Officials are working closely with authorities in Philadelphia to extradite the woman back to South Florida

