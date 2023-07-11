SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of stealing a marmoset monkey and exotic marine life from three different pet stores has bonded out of jail.

On Tuesday, Milena Wood, 53, did not say a word about the missing monkey. She spent the night behind bars after police tracked her down and arrested her Monday evening.

Pepe the marmoset is still nowhere to be found.

“The monkey has a very good possibility of still being alive,” Lazaro Sardinas said.

Sardinas, who is with Robert’s Pet Shop, told 7News that investigators who searched Wood’s home gave him hope.

“They found evidence of the cage where it was kept, the food it was fed,” he said.

Pepe was swiped from his cage inside the pet shop at Redland Market Village last Friday.

A woman was caught on camera reaching into the cage and then took off.

Two businesses that sell sea life, saw her face on TV and sent the video to 7News of the same lady, who two weeks earlier, was reaching into aquariums and took expensive corals.

Neighbors of the accused thief said police spent Monday evening at her home, but so far, the tiny monkey hasn’t been located.

“It’s about the size of this,” said Sardinas.

Sardinas said someone spotted Pepe on Snapchat over the weekend, which was the last time it was seen.

“We’re just asking one more time if anybody knows the whereabouts of the missing monkey,” Sardinas said. “Our main concern is the well-being of the animal.”

The search for the missing monkey is now underway.

If you know the whereabouts of the monkey call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or the Robert’s Pet Shop at 305-258-4226.

