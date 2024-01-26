NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing a bottle of tequila and pepper spraying a store clerk at a Walgreens in North Miami Beach.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 at the Walgreens store located at 791 NE 167th St.

Police identified the women as 27-year-old Roneisha Sampson. She is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the suspect walked in, stole the bottle of Don Julio and ran out of the store.

“Looks like a Black female that fled. Unknown direction of travel, wearing white shirt and gray pants, in a light gray Altima, unknown tag,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “An employee was maced in the face.”

As the suspect fled the scene, she dropped her phone in the store.

About an hour later, detectives said, the woman realized she lost her phone and returned to retrieve it. The manager, who recognized her from the initial visit, said he didn’t have it. That’s when the suspect became enraged and pepper-sprayed the cashier on her way out of the store.

Children who were standing in the checkout line were also stung.

“Luckily, it was pepper spray, but I have seen shootings in the same area, same parking area here, so again, it happens, unfortunately,” said Robert Jimeno, a customer at Walgreens.

Store surveillance video shows the suspect inside the store doing the crime and then walking out.

The 31-year-old victim was left with burning eyes and asking why this happened to her.

“She was distraught. I did speak to her afterwards. She was shocked that it happened. She’s a really nice lady,” said Jimeno.

The victim was at work on Friday but went home early. She said she would love to tell her story but company policy won’t allow it.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.