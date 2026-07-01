MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens woman was arrested Tuesday, more than four months after investigators said she opened fire on a vehicle, seriously wounding a woman during a February shooting.

Milagros Delacaridad Navarro, 35, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation began shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 22 when Miami Gardens police responded to reports of gunfire near Northwest 202nd Terrace.

A short time later, officers were notified that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at a hospital in Aventura.

Police said the driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area because she was visiting from Georgia and drove the victim to the nearest hospital after hearing multiple gunshots and realizing the passenger had been struck.

She told investigators she did not know who was responsible.

As the investigation continued, detectives interviewed witnesses and conducted multiple photo lineups.

According to the affidavit, one witness positively identified Navarro as the shooter, while another identified her as the woman who had been left in charge of a residence where those involved had gathered before the shooting.

Investigators also recovered surveillance video from a nearby home that they said shows Navarro firing multiple shots in the direction of the victim’s vehicle.

Police said another witness later told detectives she saw Navarro remove a handgun from a black fanny pack before everyone entered the vehicle, although she did not see the firearm discharged.

Navarro turned herself in at the Miami Gardens Police Department on Tuesday and was taken into custody without incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Navarro is being held for a bond hearing.

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