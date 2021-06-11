NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of running over a North Miami Beach Police officer following a hit-and-run will be charged with attempted murder, police said.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, sent the officer to the hospital with serious injuries, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said another officer opened fire to stop the driver.

Police said the chaos unfolded Thursday afternoon near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 172nd Street following the hit-and-run involving the suspect.

The woman was also taken to the hospital.

Police said the official charge will be attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The injured officer is a 17-year veteran of the department.

