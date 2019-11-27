Woman accused of robbing several South Florida Publix stores arrested

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A repeat robber was caught and cuffed after hitting several South Florida grocery stores.

FBI officials arrested 28-year-old Ericka Tecora Long last week.

They said Long was allegedly caught on camera walking into several Publix stores and presenting a threatening text to cashiers demanding money.

Between September and November, Long was reportedly behind the robbery of four grocery stores and a gas station.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.