MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was arrested during a Miami-Dade commission meeting after allegedly resisting and striking an officer while attempting to ask commissioners a question has bonded out of jail.

7News cameras captured 36-year-old Camila Ramos leaving Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after posting bond Friday afternoon following her arrest during Thursday’s commission meeting.

Ramos did not comment on her arrest.

Immigration activists gathered to speak out against the arrests made during the chaos that unfolded at the commission meeting.

The activists said that the actions taken in the removal and arrest of Ramos, which sparked the chaos, were unjust.

“This is an attack on free speech. This is a travesty,” said an activist.

Now, they’re demanding answers from officials on why her arrest became physical and violent.

“We do not understand political theater, which was this,” said an activist.

“They didn’t even see her humanity,” said another activist.

The chaos began during Thursday’s commission meeting when Ramos, who was awaiting her chance to speak, asked for clarification when Miami-Dade Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez explained that future opportunities for anyone to speak on the collaboration between ICE and Miami-Dade County would be barred.

When a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy demanded she remain silent, Ramos refused, causing her to be forcibly removed by responding deputies.

“No, I have a right to understand this process,” Ramos said as officers dragged her out. “You don’t need to do this; I just need you to listen.”

Onlookers loudly objected, following the deputies as they dragged Ramos outside of the room. She allegedly hit a sign before being pushed to the floor by officers.

“Let her speak, let her speak,” several onlookers began chanting in cellphone video of the incident.

The resulting confrontation led to multiple small scuffles with law enforcement in the second-floor chambers of the facility and several other protesters were seen being led out of the County Hall in handcuffs.

Another individual, identified as 25-year-old Z Spicer, was also arrested after interfering with Ramos’ removal.

According to police reports, a MDSO sergeant was asked to assist in the removal of Ramos from the chamber, where she then proceeded to strike the sergeant in the face with a closed fist amid a struggle.

Ramos is now facing charges of battery of an officer and resisting arrest.

Bruce Lehr, Ramos’ attorney, believes the forceful removal from the chambers was unjust.

“Violent protest should be met with force by the authorities, but this woman was not protesting violently,” said Lehr.

