CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay business owner was arrested after investigators said she operated an unlicensed assisted living facility out of her home, where cosmetic surgery patients received care despite her not being licensed.

According to an arrest report, detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 8900 block of Southwest 215th Lane as part of an investigation into an alleged unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery facility.

Investigators said they found three post-operative patients, two employees and the home’s owner, Sandra Elvira-Paez, 44, inside the residence.

The home was equipped with four beds and five recliners for recovering patients, according to the report.

Police said the patients told investigators they received assistance with bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, personal hygiene, medications and massages while staying at the home.

They also said Elvira-Paez administered anticoagulant injections and charged between $300 and $450 per night for the services.

According to the report, Elvira-Paez told detectives she was licensed to perform massages in Colombia but not in Florida.

Investigators said a records check confirmed she did not hold a Florida license to provide medical or massage services.

Elvira-Paez was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jail records show Elvira-Paez was released without having to appear before a judge.

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