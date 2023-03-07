MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged killer will face a judge on Tuesday where she will argue that she should be free on bond for the sake of her unborn child.

Natalia Harrell is accused of shooting and killing Gladys Yvette Borcela last July in an Uber in downtown Miami.

She faces second-degree murder charges but said she feared for her life at the time.

Harell’s lawyer will argue that jail is not a suitable environment for her unborn child and that Harrell should be released as she waits for her case to go to trial.

