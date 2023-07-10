MIAMI (WSVN) - Holly Ann Elkins, the ex-fiancée of Andrew Charles Beard, who shot and stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in 2020, has been apprehended in Miami and charged with orchestrating the brutal slaying, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. The arrest follows an indictment last month, in which Elkins, 32, faces multiple charges related to the crime.

Elkins made her initial appearance in Miami on Friday afternoon after being taken into custody on Thursday. The indictment against her includes charges of conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, Elkins allegedly played a key role in plotting the killing of Andrew Beard’s ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Alyssa Ann Burkett, with whom Beard shared a child. Beard had already pleaded guilty to cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, receiving a 43-year sentence for his crimes.

Alyssa Burkett (Courtesy GoFundMe)

The indictment details a series of alleged actions taken by Elkins and Beard leading up to the slaying. It states that in the summer of 2020, Elkins and Beard purchased a GPS tracking device and covertly installed it on Burkett’s vehicle. Additionally, Elkins reportedly made two false reports to the police on July 25 and August 21, falsely accusing Burkett of dangerous driving and her own assault, respectively.

Further, on September 2, Elkins and Beard allegedly planted illegal drugs and a firearm with an obliterated serial number in Burkett’s car, intending to have her arrested. Elkins then texted Beard a photo of Burkett’s license plate number, which he later provided to the police in a false report claiming that Burkett was involved in drug trafficking. The pair also purchased a van, makeup for Beard’s disguise, and shotgun shells and a knife in the following weeks.

Andrew Beard

The culmination of their alleged plan occurred on October 2, 2020, when Beard, disguised as a Black man, shot Burkett in the head while she sat in her car at her workplace parking lot. He proceeded to stab her 13 times as she staggered out of the vehicle, resulting in her death. Elkins, according to the indictment, remained at Beard’s residence during the murder with Burkett’s child, purportedly to establish an alibi. In subsequent interviews with law enforcement, Elkins falsely claimed that Beard was at home during the time of the slaying.

If convicted, she faces the possibility of two consecutive life sentences in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.