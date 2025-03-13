MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested on charges of armed robbery and grand theft after allegedly drugging and robbing a tourist following a night out in Miami, according to authorities.

Aailiyah Lindsay, 29, of Sunrise, was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.

Authorities said the victim, a tourist from the United Kingdom, met Lindsay outside Club Space and agreed to return to his apartment with her after stopping at a liquor store.

According to police, surveillance footage captured Lindsay and the victim purchasing alcohol before heading to his apartment on Bayshore Drive.

Once inside, the victim told officers that Lindsay made him a drink, which he initially resisted but eventually consumed. Moments later, he began feeling disoriented and saw Lindsay holding what he believed to be a knife, the report states.

She reportedly told him, “I am sorry I have to do this to you,” before he passed out.

When the victim woke up hours later, police said he discovered his expensive watch and cash missing. His roommate also reported that a designer bag with personal belongings was stolen.

A forensic analysis later matched Lindsay’s fingerprints to a bottle found in the victim’s room, according to the report. Detectives also identified her from previous “bad date” robbery investigations.

She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

