MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother has bonded out of jail days after, police said, she accidentally shot her 15-year-old daughter during an argument at a McDonald’s in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Melissa Valbrum appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Dawn V. Denaro, Sunday morning. Denaro had strict orders for the 32-year-old, including staying away from her daughter.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Valbrum pointed a gun at a group of people during an altercation at the McDonald’s on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street, Friday night.

Investigators said the gun fell, firing a bulllet that struck Valbrum’s daughter in the shoulder.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed as stable.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.