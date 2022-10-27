SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect was driving under the influence at the time.

The man driving the golf cart was killed, and another victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Vega faces charges of manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide. She is currently under house arrest.

