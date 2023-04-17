SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sentencing day has arrived for a woman in connection to a DUI crash that caused a man to fall to his death off the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.

Thirty-three-year-old Irina Shadrina took a plea deal after originally being charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter while driving under the influence.

On Monday, Shadrina removed her jewelry, as she appeared before a judge in court where they collected her fingerprints.

According to the investigation, the accused had three times the alcohol limit when, on Oct. 15, 2021, she was behind the wheel of her white Maserati; she rammed into the back of a disabled Ferrari, which struck Lyle Marquez, who had gotten out of the car. The impact caused the victim to fall into the Intracoastal Waterway.

“It’s just sad for it to happen the way this one happened,” said a man at the scene.

Marquez’s body was recovered the next day.

Shadrina will serve two years in prison, two years of community control and six years of probation. She will also have to do 300 hours of community service and contribute $200 a month to a charity in Marquez name.

“This plea agreement and any term therein cannot be modified, changed without the specific approval of the state’s attorney office. You understand?” said Judge Lody Jean.

Shadrina’s attorney made a request on her behalf, asking the judge if she was able to take her bible with her while in custody.

The victim’s family did not want to make a comment about the sentencing.

