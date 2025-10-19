NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy was forced to shoot a dog after a woman and 5-year-old child were attacked by several dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire rescue responded to a medical call near the 2200 block of Northwest 64th Street, where several loose dogs attacked an adult female and 5-year-old child.

Authorities say while deputies were responding, one of the dogs returned and attempted to attack one deputy, who discharged their firearm, fatally injuring the dog.

The adult female was the only one who suffered any injuries. She was treated at the scene and did not need a transport.

Officials are investigating the incident.

