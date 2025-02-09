MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A speeding SUV rear-ended a car in Miami Gardens, leaving a woman and four children dead, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the violent wreck on Northwest 37th Avenue, near 170th Street, Saturday evening.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment of impact. At around 6 p.m., a black SUV was seen colliding into the back of a white Nissan Altima that was then crushed between the black SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

Inside the Altima were five people who, officials said, were transported as trauma alerts to hospitals in Broward County. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty spoke with reporters hours after the crash.

“Five fatalities. It’s going to be one adult female and four children,” he said.

At least five other people were also taken to area hospitals, according to MDFR officials.

Detectives believe the driver who rear-ended the Altima involved was driving while inebriated and going at a high rate of speed.

“Speed was a factor, and alcohol was also a factor,” said Jeanty.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr. He faces five counts of vehicular homicide.

Back at the scene, detectives investigated into the night as they attempted to determine exactly what led to this tragedy.

“It’s a very tough night for our community. It’s a very tough night for our officers responding to the scene. It’s a very tough night for fire rescue personnel,” said Jeanty.

As of late Saturday night, police have not released the names of the victims. Depending on their investigation, Wilcox could be facing additional charges.

