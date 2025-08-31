NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight crash in Northwest Miami-Dade sent a woman and two children to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 53rd Street, just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the car involved struck a light pole.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured woman, boy and girl to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

