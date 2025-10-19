NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy was forced to shoot a dog after a woman and her 10-year-old daughter were attacked by several dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire rescue responded to a medical call near the 2200 block of Northwest 64th Street, where several loose dogs attacked the victims.

Authorities said that while deputies were responding, one of the dogs returned and attempted to attack one deputy, who discharged their firearm, fatally striking the dog.

The woman was the only one who suffered any injuries. She was treated at the scene and did not need a transport.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

