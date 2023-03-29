MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The spirit of giving recognized with a big event in Miami Beach tonight.

The Wolfson family received the United Way of Miami’s highest honor — the Tocqueville Award for outstanding philanthropy.

The Wolfsons — known for generations of support of education, healthcare, affordable housing and the arts — have devoted their lives to south florida.

“Our family’s DNA is made with philanthropy through and through,” said Louis Wolfson III.

“It’s a constant of the spirit, I believe in empathy, and luckily now we live in the time of empathy,” said Mitchell “Micky” Wolfson.

“The Wolfson family has been terrific,” WSVN owner and Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin. “They’ve been in South Florida for over 100 years– five generations. They’re really a tremendous beacon, a leader for all of us to follow in their footsteps and to continue with their generational philanthropy and generational leadership.”

Ansin co-presented this year’s award.

The annual reception brings together hundreds of South Florida’s most generous philanthropists — who not only contribute money — but also their time and leadership to make our community better.

