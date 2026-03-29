HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left one person dead in Hialeah early Saturday morning, with witnesses speaking out.

“It was like a machine gun,” said Hialeah resident Omar Perez, who heard the shooting.

Hialeah Police swarmed the area where the shooting took place, and blocked off the area with police cars and crime scene tape.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, who was unresponsive and with injuries.

Hialeah Fire Rescue later pronounced the man dead.

“It seems like he got out of the car and then was shot to death,” said Perez.

Hialeah Police are now calling the incident a homicide, with crime scene investigators on the scene.

“The detective was in my house looking for who had seen anything before. I didn’t see anything, it was locked inside the house, and the camera didn’t pick up anything.” said Delia, a resident.

“I thought it was a dream, but it was gunshots. The windows were rattling because it was a shootout, it seems they hit the man with a burst of gunfire.” said Perez.

Hialeah Police have not released any information about the victim, or given any details about the incident.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

7News has reached out to Hialeah Police to find out about the victim’s injuries, but police have not responded as of Sunday afternoon.

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