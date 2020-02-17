Witnesses: Reckless driving led to Miami Gardens head-on collision that injured 2

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses said they spotted motorists driving recklessly along a Miami Gardens roadway just before one of them was involved in a head-on collision that left two people injured.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 441, near 209th Street, Monday.

According to investigators, a northbound driver lost control of his black Chevy Impala, skipped the median, entered the southbound lanes and went straight into an oncoming car.

“All I saw was that car coming towards me on the reverse, so I’m like, ‘Mm-mmm, I’m going left,’ so I just swerved my car to the left,” said witness Victoria Jones Belizaire. “I wasn’t sure I was gonna be a part of it.”

Fortunately, Jones Belizaire and her mother were able to avoid being hit. Instead, they watched the chaotic scene unfold from the road.

A man who said he witnessed the collision from a nearby gas station said this was the result of reckless driving.

“The car that was racing, the guy didn’t have his seat belt on,” he said.

That witness said a third car seen in the northbound lanes was also involved but did not crash.

He said he watched as the Impala “went over the median and hit a car head on, so he got ejected from the car.”

“I saw the guy projected right onto the middle of the road,” said Jones Belizaire.

Rescue crews were forced to used the Jaws of Life to extricate the second driver.

Police said both drivers were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

As for the third vehicle, the witness in the gas station said that driver took off.

“Definitely left the scene, definitely left the scene of the incident,” he said.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation but have not confirmed the witnesses’ accounts of reckless driving. They urge witnesses to come forward if they have any information.

Officials have not provided further details about the patients’ conditions.

“I pray for the families, you know,” said Jones Belizaire.

