Witnesses: House fire that left 1 dead in NW Miami-Dade investigated as arson

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was found dead after a fire sparked in a Northwest Miami-Dade home, according to the homeowner, and witnesses said it is being investigated as arson.

7News cameras captured a large police presence outside of a home along Northwest 134th Street, near Fifth Avenue, Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in as a shed fire, just before 4:30 p.m.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday night, homeowner Eddy Jean said police were searching for the man who was found dead in connection to two others fires that were set on purpose.

“The guy was found on my property dead. When I arrived here, the kids told me that there were police involved in seeking the guy, because my house is not the first target,” said Jean. “He had set fire to other houses — that’s what the police told us — on the west and on the east., but I’m the less lucky person in that I suffered the most damage.”

As of late Saturday night, police have not confirmed the homeowner’s account.

There was some damage to Jean’s house.

Witnesses said they were told the blaze being investigated as arson.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment about the incident and whether it is connected to other fires in the area.

