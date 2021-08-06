NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was possibly struck by a van while working on a fence in North Miami, a witness said.

7News cameras captured the van and the damaged fence on a property near Northwest 135th Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 3:45 p.m.

According to the witness, the van collided with a car in front of the home, sending the van through the yard and into the white fence, possibly hitting the worker.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

The conditions of the drivers involved remain unknown.

