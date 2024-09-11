MIAMI (WSVN) - Another witness has taken the stand in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in 2019.

The witness, Gustavo Londono, told the jury he was there when the shooting happened, killing 48-year-old Alexis Palencia.

“What I saw was the shot. I see the flames. I see the flames and I stay there right on the side of the bridge,” said Londono through a translator.

For the second time in court, the jury was able to see video of that deadly day from the perspective of a GoPro camera worn by one of the cyclists, Cesar Sosa, there at the time of the incident.

7News cameras captured Kadel Piedrahita as he entered the courtroom, once again with a sling around his arm, for the fourth day of his trial.

Kadel Piedrahita, the accused suspect, was on his motorcycle next to the group of cyclist at the time.

Londono said he was riding that day behind Sosa and Palencia. He said he witnessed Piedrahita pull over and open fire on Palencia.

“Then, I see Cesar running and I see Kadel with the gun, like this, after Cesar,” said Londono.

Londono said he ran over to the scene to help Palencia.

“I take off his eyewear and I said ‘Calm down, Alexis. Help is on the way,'” said Londono.

Piedrahita’s lawyers have been arguing that the defendant shot in self-defense.

However, the state claims Palencia was unarmed and that Piedrahita had problems with the victim from before the incident even occurred.

Days before the shooting, Piedrahita posted a video to social media where he vowed, in Spanish, to split Palencia in half. It remains unclear why Piedrahita was so upset.

As of 5 p.m., the court remained in session.

