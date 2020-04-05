Witness says dog fatally shot by police in Brickell attacked several people

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police officers responded to a call about a dog that, a witness said, attacked several people in Miami’s Brickell section, and investigators said one officer was forced to fire, fatally striking the animal.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene in the area of Southeast Ninth Street and Brickell Bay Drive, at around 2:35 p.m., Sunday.

Witness Michael Dever said he was walking behind the dog and its owners when he saw it attack one person.

Dever said good Samaritans jumped in to help, and that was when the dog got loose and attacked several other people.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after, and investigators said one officer discharged their firearm, hitting the canine.

Police said the dog was pronounced dead.

Officers shut down the area, and as of 7 p.m., the intersection remained cordoned off with crime scene tape.

It remains unclear how many people were attacked by the dog, as well as the extent of their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.