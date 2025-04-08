SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness shared her account of her attempt to save a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The shooting occurred at the Wawa gas station along Southwest 248th Street and 112 Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Ebony Martin said she was purchasing gas when she noticed the two men fighting.

“I walked around the other car and noticed the handgun in his hand,” she said.

Moments later, she heard the gunfire that would wound Juan Carlos Hoyos.

“There’s a man outside. He just cocked his hand gun towards another man,” she said. “I heard one pop.”

Martin, who is pregnant, used her expertise from working in the medical field to quickly spring into action.

“He made his way to his car. That’s when I pulled him out of his car. I told him, ‘I’m here, I’m gonna help you as much as I can!’” she said.

Martin said she did everything she could to try to save the man’s life until paramedics arrived.

“I laid him down, laid his feet out flat, pulled his shirt up, cleared the blood. I tried to stuff the wound as much as I could,” she said.

Paramedics arrived and airlifted Hoyos to the hospital, but sadly, he did not survive.

His family said he had a wife and several children and worked with his alleged killer, 43-year-old Pablo Juarez.

According to the arrest report, the two co-workers met at the gas station and sat in Juarez’s car for about an hour. At some point, they had an argument and it escalated into gunfire.

Juarez left the scene but was caught and cuffed nearby by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“I saw him walk away, the direction he went,” said Martin.

Martin wants the victim’s family to know that she did everything she could to save their loved one’s life.

“To the family, just know, I did not let him go down without a fighting chance,” she said.

Juarez appeared in bond court Tuesday. He faces a second-degree murder charge and was denied bond.

“That was senseless. That was so senseless. Two co-workers probably having a disagreement about what happened at work,” said Martin.

