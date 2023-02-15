MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video captured the harrowing moments after, police said, a hit-and-run driver took the lives of two college girls in Miami Gardens.

The suspect’s car was left mangled from the strike, but an alert 7News viewer recorded clear footage of his attempted escape.

The accused hit-and run-driver was caught on camera crawling back into his beat-up car through the passenger seat.

“He’s gonna try to leave,” said a person filming a suspect.

The person who shot the video was among the first to encounter the driver after the deadly crash.

“He gets out of the car, and he says, ‘Who [expletive] hit me? Who [expletive] hit me?'” the witness said, “and all of us said, ‘Nobody hit you, you just hit those girls. You just killed those girls over there.'”

The crash happened in the middle of Northwest 42nd Avenue, near 163rd Street. A car was seen skidding off the roadway heading south in the northbound lane.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, home surveillance showed three people walking in.

“As soon as we heard everything, we got in the car and went around the corner,” a witness said.

And that’s when the witness pulled out his cellphone and watched the man get back into his car that was apparently no longer drivable.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that someone would actually do something like that,” said the witness.

The two Florida Memorial University students who were struck died at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Asiayanna Green and 18-year-old Sharaya Story.

Police said that 35-year-old Jerome Harrell was found hiding in the rear of a nearby home.

He faces two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

“You see a lot of people get away with stuff like this, and the way that that happened, you could tell the guy was drunk, and at this point, you deserve what’s going to happen,” the witness said.

Harrell is apparently still being treated from injuries caused by the crash. He has posted bond, which means that when he’s released from the hospital, he’ll be going home.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.