NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver smashed into the entrance of an apartment complex in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to a witness, a black Honda sedan was speeding when the driver lost control in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue, near 119th Street, just after 4:30 a.m., Friday.

Footage of the aftermath showed the Honda totaled and missing its front bumper.

Lewis Kemp said this all started when the driver of the Honda hit his SUV on Biscayne Boulevard, causing minor damages to his vehicle’s back bumper.

“I see his lights coming behind me. ‘Boom,’ he hits me,” said Kemp.

After that, Kemp said, the driver got out to check the damage to his car before he got back into his vehicle and continued on his way.

“I took it as a loss when he hit me,” said Kemp.

Kemp said the driver of the Honda sped down the neighborhood until he smashed into the fence at the entrance of the apartment complex, less than two minutes later.

“I see his lights just driving crazy down the street, driving down crazy. I said, ‘Damn, that’s him right there,'” he said. “I see the taillights just go up in the air and flip.”

Despite the smash and dash on his SUV, Kemp said he went to make sure the driver was OK and called 911.

“I went up to the car, I asked him, I said, ‘Hey, are you all right, are you all right, are you all right?'” he said. “He came to, he stumbled out of the car, he started to talk to me, He was, ‘Oh, I’ll Zelle you some money, don’t call the police, don’t call the police.’ I said, ‘I already called the police because I thought you were dead.'”

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The entrance gate was damaged, along with parts of the concrete barrier wall.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the Honda’s front bumper next to debris from the barrier wall.

“Karma. Karma, man,” said Kemp.

Police have not specified what charges, if any, the driver of the Honda is facing, as they continue their investigation.

