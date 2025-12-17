MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is speaking out about the pursuit he watched unfold from his high-rise balcony that, police said, involved a stolen Ferrari and ended with a violent crash and the driver behind bars.

Cellphone video recorded by Michael Severino captured the moment a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue slammed into a power pole near the 1200 block of Southwest Second Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

The impact took out a transformer. The driver managed to run off moments later, nearly unscathed.

The bird’s-eye view from the Brickell high-rise Severino calls home shows it all play out.

“It’s so weird, because everything happened so quick,” said Severino. “I was recording reels for my [Instagram], and next thing you know, I see a whole police chase.”

Police said it all began Monday, when residents on North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach reported their Ferrari and 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan were stolen while in the care of a transport company.

Detectives said the Cullinan was recovered in an unspecified part of Miami-Dade County, but the Ferrari remained missing.

Then, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, City of Miami Police officers spotted the stolen Ferrari in the area of Southwest Second Avenue and 17th Street.

When the officers tried to make a traffic stop, investigators, the driver of the Ferrari sped off, but he would not get very far.

“I see the Ferrari turn right here on this street, and he just collides with the cop,” said Severino.

The impact caused the drover of the Ferrari, identified as 28-year-old DeShawn Prendergast, to lose control and slam into the power pole, sending sparks flying and knocking out the electricity in several homes.

“All of a sudden I hear a loud boom, and then all of the lights went really bright,” said area resident Robert Brand. “My microwave started making noises, and then everything just shut off immediately, and my whole apartment was without power.”

Cellphone video shows police running after Prendergast after, detectives said, he tried to hide in a nearby apartment building.

Eventually, police said, Prendergast surrendered, and after being treated at the hospital for a gash, he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade

Prendergast is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police and grand theft. He is expected to go before a judge on Wednesday.

As of Wedneday morning, Miami Beach Police have not specified whether the theft was part of an elaborate car theft ring or an isolated incident.

