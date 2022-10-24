(WSVN) - It may be fall but it’s never too early to think about winter and especially Winterfest.

Now we know who will be leading this year’s big boat parade.

Singer Taylor Dayne will be one of the grand marshals. You may remember some of her big hits from the ’80s and ’90s like “Tell it to My Heart” and “Love Will Lead You back.”

As of late, she was a contestant on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

And that’s not all. Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC will team back up and join Dayne as grand marshals.

Winterfest, also known as the greatest show on H2O, will set sail in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Dec. 10.

WSVN is a proud, longtime sponsor of Winterfest.

