MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies of South Florida may be sunny, but travelers at South Florida airports are feeling the effects of the year’s first major snowstorm.

The massive winter storm roiling parts of the U.S. is dropping the heaviest snowfall that some states have seen in decades. That snow is having a bitter impact on travelers trying to leave Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

“The blast came out of nowhere,” said Candie Green, who is traveling to Ohio. Due to weather, everything got canceled.”

Despite Miami International Airport breaking travel records on Monday, as the airport expects 20,000 passengers to pass by the airport, many passengers are dealing with major flight cancellations.

Green said the cancellation delayed her family for almost 24 hours. Still, she said it could’ve been worse.

“You know, I was kind of happy. I wanted to stay over in Miami,” she said.

Another couple who spoke to 7News said they were excited to return home to Maryland after visiting parts of Latin America. However, the massive winter storm had other plans for them.

“We’ve been traveling since Dec. 20. We were in Belize and Costa Rica and we were supposed to fly yesterday,” said Kash’ka Fain.

“We got a notification and then we jumped right on it and started looking for flights,” said Sherise Noel-Fain.

While they waited to board their new flight, the couple said the cancellation was a blessing in disguise.

“We had an extra night in Miami which wasn’t planned but I love Miami,” said Noel-Fain.

“I’d rather spend an extra night somewhere than go to heaven prematurely,” said Fain.

Flyers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport were not pleased with the flight cancellations.

When asked what their plans were if the flight is canceled, passenger Gene Shorts said “Find a hotel.”

Airport officials said nearly 40 flights have been canceled out of MIA, while over 50 have been canceled at FLL.

Officials expect the flight cancellations to continue throughout the day.

