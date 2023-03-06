MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s Winter Party Festival is in full swing and is set to end Tuesday.

The annual festival has been held every year since 1994.

It is spearheaded by the National LGBTQ+ Task Force to raise critical funds for the group’s movement.

The event features a diverse mix of music and entertainment and is known as a safe space for the thousands who attend.

