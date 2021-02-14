Wings of Rescue flies at-risk pets from Miami-Dade shelters to New York

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida pets saved by shelters are now heading north to a new state for a shot at a forever family.

It’s all part of a project to protect these vulnerable animals from crowded shelters and sometimes worse.

This flight to New England may just give them a new leash on life.

Several animal rescue organizations came together Saturday morning for a special flight.

The Friends of Miami Animals Foundation partnered with Wings of Rescue to fly at-risk pets from Miami-Dade Animal Services to no-kill shelters in the Northeast.

It was done to alleviate crowding at the shelter and give high-risk pets a shot at a loving forever family.

“What Wings of Rescue does is we fly these pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to shelters where there’s empty kennel space and where no pets are displaced by our flights,” said Wings of Rescue volunteer Ric Browde.

Five dogs and eight cats from Miami-Dade Animal Services along with over 100 dogs from Puerto Rico were flown to New York.

The Sato Project, another animal rescue organization, saved those hundred dogs from being euthanized in Puerto Rico.

“We’re very excited to be able to send some at-risk pets to New York today thanks to Wings of Rescue and the Sato Project. We have some amazing partners in New York that help Miami’s overcrowded shelters. We’re so grateful for that and we’re so happy to be here. Let the fur fly!” said Friends of Miami Animals volunteer Yolanda Berkowitz.

Wings of Rescue has flown about 9,000 pets a distance of nearly 250,000 miles to safety since the charity was founded in 2012.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.