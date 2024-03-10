CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Channel 7 team made wishes come true this weekend, one chicken wing at a time.

The team on Saturday participated in the annual Wings for Wishes fundraiser at Sports Grill South Miami, located at 1559 Sunset Drive in Coral Gables.

Money raised by the wing eating competition will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, which grants wishes for children who have critical illnesses.

After putting away 50 wings in about three minutes, Channel 7 took home the trophy for the second year in a row.

