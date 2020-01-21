Wind chill advisory in effect for South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m.

Temperatures were in the low 40s along the east coast, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

WINTER IN SOUTH #FLORIDA– Baby it's COLD outside! #Broward and #MiamiDade in the upper 30's to low 40's. #FloridaKeys in the upper 40's and low 50's. It feels colder when you combine the strong winds… in the 30's. Bundle up! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pV0gDlk6m1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 22, 2020

Wind chill factors are in the low-to-mid 30s.

7’s Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro explained what wind chill means on social media.

“When it’s cold and there is NO wind, you can retain your body heat,” he wrote. “But if it gets windy that breeze will blow your heat away, making it feel colder.”

The wind chill advisory runs through 9 a.m., Wednesday.

