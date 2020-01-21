Wind chill advisory expires as cold temperatures persist across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has allowed a wind chill advisory in South Florida to expire.

Temperatures were in the low 40s along the east coast, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

WINTER IN SOUTH #FLORIDA– Baby it's COLD outside! #Broward and #MiamiDade in the upper 30's to low 40's. #FloridaKeys in the upper 40's and low 50's. It feels colder when you combine the strong winds… in the 30's. Bundle up! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pV0gDlk6m1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 22, 2020

Wind chill factors were in the low-to-mid 30s.

At 9 a.m., the advisory was allowed to expire as wind chills across the region were above 35 degrees.

Broward County issued a cold weather emergency until 10 a.m.

They also opened up shelters to the homeless community on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Miami advised residents that falling iguanas were possible overnight.

“Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” NWS Miami wrote on Twitter. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.”

Iguana know what this little🦎is dreaming of — probably Hawaii (No iguanas were harmed in the making of this clip) Just chillin’ 🥶 #FallingIguanas @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/bqFzLMSYZO — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) January 22, 2020

7’s Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro explained what wind chill means on social media.

“When it’s cold and there is NO wind, you can retain your body heat,” he wrote. “But if it gets windy that breeze will blow your heat away, making it feel colder.”

The wind chill advisory runs through 9 a.m., Wednesday.

