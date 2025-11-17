(WSVN) - It’s looking like a good year for bald eagles in Florida.

The Wildlife Rescue of Dade County announced Miami’s famous bald eagle couple, Ron and Rose, laid a second egg over the weekend.

Officials say the countdown has already begun for the egg to hatch, which usually happens between 30 and 35 days.

They also didn’t rule out the possibility that Rose could produce a third egg on Tuesday, though she normally only lays two.

In the meantime, the couple are taking turns incubating the two eggs in their nest until they hatch while the other gathers food.

Their nest is built on a man-made platform that was created through a joint effort between the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

There are two cameras looking over their nest, which provides a 24/7 view into the lives of these eagles along with their babies. You can watch the livestream on YouTube.

