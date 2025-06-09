SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida resident was shocked out of their wits after they found an iguana hiding in their toilet.

Wildlife experts went to the home to remove the invasive species, making sure it didn’t retreat backdown the pipes in the process.

Experts were able to catch the iguana and safely remove it from the home.

The homeowner said they have no idea how it got there.

