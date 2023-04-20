CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a scaly surprise for folks in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood.

An alligator roamed in Cutler Bay over the weekend.

Wildlife control trappers wrangled the reptile as the beast put up a good fight.

Eventually, they were able to subdue the gator and get it onto their truck.

It happened near Southwest 99th Court and 213th Terrace.

The alligator was later returned to the wild.

