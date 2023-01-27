MIAMI (WSVN) - A day after former students shared their stories in court about a former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher accused of crossing the line, his wife and the school’s principal took the stand in his trial.

Jason Meyers faces three counts of engaging in sex with a minor when he was a teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

The defendant was arrested in 2016. He has chosen not to testify.

His wife, Kimberley Meyers, is also a teacher at the school.

On the stand Friday, she said she never saw the victim and her husband alone in his class or any student.

“I can tell you that I personally never walked in on him one-on-one alone in a classroom with a student,” she said.

The school’s principal, Victoria Dobbs, said that after Meyers was arrested, the father of one of the victims spoke to her and a school counselor.

“The counselor came and found me after he had met for a period of time, said that they had information that seemed like it was more than he should be speaking to them about,” she said. “I called my officer, who was part of this case, and I advised him that he probably should meet with the dad if they had additional information to share.”

The defense later rested, and late Friday afternoon, closing arguments were underway.

The case will then go to the jury for a verdict.

