CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The wife and daughter of a handyman who was shot and killed in a downtown Coral Gables alleyway in broad daylight said the victim was a hardworking family man who came to the United States more than two decades ago.

The wife and youngest daughter of Jorge Romero Gil broke down in tears Sunday when discussing the legacy that the 67-year-old has left behind.

“He was an amazing father. He was the best father in the world, and I thank God that I was so fortunate to have him,” said Jennifer Romero, the victim’s daughter.

Devastated loved ones said Romero Gil was everything to his wife and three daughters. They said they want everyone to know the world has lost a great man.

Speaking through a translator, the victim’s wife, Erika Romero, said her husband arrived in this country from South America.

“He was from Colombia and died working to improve this nation,” she said.

“He came 25 years ago as an immigrant, and he became a citizen. He left us in our country. We had to wait for him for five years for us to be able to come to this country,” said Jennifer. “He worked hard, day and night. He didn’t stop for us to be able to come here. He woke up every morning really early to go to work to provide for his family.”

Now, mother and daughter are heartbroken that after coming to the U.S. in search of a better life and working so hard for his family, Romero Gil would be killed while doing his job.

According to Coral Gables Police, 18-year-old Gary Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker followed the victim to an alleyway near Ten Aragon Condominium along Aragon Avenue, just a block off Miracle Mile, Friday morning.

Detectives said the duo demanded Romero Gil’s belongings at gunpoint, and even after giving them what they wanted, the suspects shot and killed him anyway.

Loved ones said the violent death has left them heartbroken, without the man who held them all together and was their main provider.

“With this pain, all I can say is how beautiful my husband was, and that they took away a wonderful father, and he did not deserve this,” said Erika. “It was not supposed to be his time to go, but those murderers are going to have to face justice from God.”

“This was sudden. He left that morning to work. I kissed him on the forehead and said, ‘Bye, Daddy. I’ll see you later,’ and then he never came back,” said Jennifer.

In addition to facing murder charges, Ragin appeared in bond court on Sunday to face charges of grand theft and resisting an officer without violence. However, it’s unclear whether or not the new charges are related to Friday’s shooting. He is being held without bond.

Since Walker is a juvenile, his bond information remains unknown.

Romero Gil’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

