MIAMI (WSVN) - A widow and ex-lover took the stand Wednesday as a man accused of playing a part in the widow’s husband’s murder faces trial. According to investigators, the suspect and former owner of several El Presidente supermarkets in South Florida was behind the plot to kill her husband.

During the second day of the trial for Manuel Marin, several people offered emotional testimony about what happened.

Marin stands accused of commissioning two men to kill his ex-wife’s lover, Camilo Salazar. Salazar’s body was found in the Everglades in June 2011.

“You’re not thinking that’s possible, that’s the worse case scenario,” said Daisy Holcombe, Salazar’s widow. “That’s not happening.”

Holcombe got emotional as she described the day her husband went missing.

“Looking for him, his car, and our best friend Eddie started going to hospitals looking for John Does to see if something had happened to him,” Holcombe said, “if he’d been in an accident, he’s in trouble. This is something really wrong.”

Marin’s ex-wife, Jenny Marin, said he found out about the affair and confronted her about it.

“He approached me and told me that I needed to stop doing what I was doing or I was going to cause a disgrace,” Marin’s ex said.

Shortly after, Salazar was killed.

Police said Marin commissioned Roberto Isaac and former MMA fighter Alex Vila Perdomo to carry out the murder.

Salazar was found with his throat slit and his head beaten.

A dental expert took the stand to discuss his injuries.

“Oh, it takes a lot,” said the expert. “That’s where the normal chin, that’s your chin point, and that’s a very, very hard point, a very hard bone in the body.”

Isaac and Perdomo were found guilty of conspiracy of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Isaac was also found guilty of second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Testimony will continue Thursday morning.

