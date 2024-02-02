MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is speaking out after, she said, a child stole her Amazon package from her doorstep, a theft that she believes was committed at the behest of an accompanying adult.

Amelia, who spoke with 7News on Thursday, said she’s astonished by what she saw on her Ring surveillance video.

“Who could do this? Who’d put a child through this?” she said.

The security footage captured the moment a child, around the age of 6 or 7, lets a woman on the sidewalk know that they grabbed the package.

“I got it!” the child is heard saying on the video as he ran from from the residence.

Amelia couldn’t believe an adult put a kid to do this package heist.

“Forget the package. The little child having to do this, and he probably didn’t even know what the intentions were with that,” she said.

Amelia said her Amazon package arrived Monday night while she was not home. When she arrived, she expected to find it on her doorstep, but it was gone.

“Later that night, I’m looking for my package, and I said, “Oh, God, somebody took it,'” she said.

The victim said that she checked her Ring camera, and at first saw someone walking with a child and didn’t think anything of it. Then she re-watched it and was appalled at what she said she saw.

“I was stunned, sick to my stomach,” said Amelia.

She went on to post the video on NextDoor, a neighborhood network app, to give her neighbors a heads-up.

“Letting neighbors know, and my whole thing was just the child, the idea that a child was utilized to do this by an adult,” she said.

Amelia said she showed the Ring video to City of Miami Police, and now they are looking for the woman involved in this crime.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that a parent or a guardian is telling a child to steal for them,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Detectives said they believe the woman lives in the Silver Bluff neighborhood, which is in the area of Southwest 24th Avenue and Southwest 23rd Terrace.

When they find her, police said, the woman could be facing charges including contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

“It’s a serious charge, and the consequences that she might be facing afterwards can be serious,” said Vega. “I mean, we can get [the Florida Department of Children and Families] involved if it takes that, but we also want to know if they’ve done it before.”

The victim said the act should be addressed, adding that what she saw in her Ring camera terrified her.

Amelia said Amazon will be replacing her stolen package.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman on the sidewalk.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

