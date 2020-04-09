White pickup truck flees scene of hit and run caught on camera in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help locating the driver of a white pickup truck who fled the scene of a hit and run that was caught on camera in Hialeah.

The hit and run occurred near the intersection of East First Avenue and 49th Street, at around 1:15 p.m., March 24.

Surveillance footage showed a red vehicle hitting the white pickup truck from behind at high speed before it flipped over.

According to police, the driver of the white pickup took off after turning the corner on the intersection. They wouldn’t have been at fault, but circumstances changed once he fled the scene the crash.

“Right now, we know there are some serious injuries. That’s why we’re trying to find the person that committed this crime and, hopefully, we can find him,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Ibel Perez said. “The victim is actually going to be at fault of this accident, but just because the white Toyota Tundra failed to stay at the scene, where someone was injured and fled the scene, for that reason that person is going to be charged for that crime.”

If you recognize the white Toyota Tundra and know the person behind the wheel, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.