SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a stolen marmoset monkey and the woman who was caught on video snatching the animal from a family-owned pet store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the theft at Robert’s Pet Shop along Packing House Road in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

The store’s owner, Lazaro Sardinas, said the monkey, 4-year-old Pepe, was taken from his cage.

“We see her coming over, [reaching into the cage], grabbing the monkey and just walking straight out the front door with it,” he said. “It’s a shame.”

Pepe weighs in at a bit over two ounces and was always accompanied by his brother Juan.

“This is during broad daylight,” said Sardinas.

The business owner said he and his family have owned the store since 1989. They’re worried about Pepe’s health because he is on a strict and special diet, and it’s critical that he is found and fed properly.

As for Juan, he was all alone in his cage after his brother was swiped. Store employees have since removed him and put him in a safe place.

“[The woman] takes it right there, cups it in, and she walks right out,” said Sardinas.

Sardinas said the woman is a repeat customer of 12 years or so, but on Friday, she became a shoplifter.

The family said they have called Miami-Dade Police, and the department is investigating the theft.

Sardinas and his loved ones hope the clear security footage leads to the right tip to catch this monkey thief.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.