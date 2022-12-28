(WSVN) - Are you looking to ring in the New Year in Miami fashion? Here’s a list of events and things to do in the Magic City to bring in 2023.

Bayfront Park

After an impressive celebration in 2022, the New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party returns for the 2023 festivity.

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. 301 Biscayne Blvd. General admission is free, however, keep in mind that space is limited. Organizers suggest using a ride-share service or public transportation. Click here for more info.

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year (a few hours early) with a countdown at Miami Children’s Museum and their biggest and best balloon drop yet surrounded by confetti! Join the Theater Troupe for fun during the Pre-Show and dress up for the occasion with accessory giveaways (while supplies last).

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Captain’s Ball at The Wharf Miami

As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Miami for a unique and festive celebration.

21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. 114 SW North River Dr. Click here for more info.



Golden Solstice at Nikki Beach

Ring in 2023 under the night sky with a fireworks show and performances by Nikki Beach’s dance troupe.

21 and older. 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. Click here for more info.

Oceanic Masquerade at Sexy Fish

Get ready to wave goodbye to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of 2023 in Sexy Fish style at Oceanic Masquerade.

1001 South Miami Ave. Tickets start at $750 per person. Click here for more info.

NYE 2023: Party of the Future at Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach will transform into a floating spaceship specifically designed to do one thing… party to the future.

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. 1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; $50 general admission; $150 rooftop open bar. Click here for more info.

Wynwood Marketplace NYE 2023

Wynwood’s biggest NYE party returns for the last bash of the year with live DJ sets all night and a giant LED ball drop countdown. VIP Premium 4-hour open bar packages are available for $59.00.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Free admission until 9 p.m. Click here for more info.



Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.