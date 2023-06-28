Miami-Dade

4th of July celebration at Tropical Park – Gather with family and friends to enjoy a day at the park or stop by the Park Central area to enjoy live music, food trucks, and other activities and giveaways throughout the day. Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free.

Fire on the Fourth on Miami Beach – Fireworks and drones will once again light up the skies over Miami Beach, along with a dedicated family zone, food trucks, live entertainment, and a rock-climbing wall. Admission is free.

Race to the 4th – The City of Homestead is hosting “Race to the 4th,” an electrifying annual event filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, thrilling rides for children, and a grand fireworks finale. Admission is free.

Hialeah Independence Day Celebration – Milander Park will host its Independence Day Celebration presented by Hialeah Park. Admission is free.

Doral Independence Day Celebration – The City of Doral is hosting its annual Day Celebration with a fireworks show at the Trump National Doral, starting at 6 p.m.

Coconut Grove concert and drone show – 4th of July with Miami Symphony Orchestra at Peacock Park.

Broward

Sunrise Parade & Family Fun Day – The City of Sunrise will be hosting a parade starting at 9 a.m., culminating with a concert and fireworks outside FLA Live Arena. Admission is free.

The Hollywood Beach Theater will be host to the city’s annual July 4th observance, with an offshore fireworks display at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular – Celebrate America’s Independence Day at the City of Fort Lauderdale’s free 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner Flo Rida. The city’s 23-minute fireworks show on Fort Lauderdale Beach begins at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free.

