NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Groups of bicyclists took part in a more toned-down “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event than in past years, as they pedaled down roadways in parts of Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.

Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades Interchange as they walked their bikes from the State Road 9 entrance ramp and an embankment.

Some of the cyclists were seen lifting their bikes over a guardrail and onto the highway, just after 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after, they turned westbound along Northwest 182nd Street from 12th Avenue.

About 15 minutes later, a smaller group got off the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens and began to head south.

The cyclists were escorted for some time by City of Miami Police, marking a difference between this group and the motorcycle, dirt bike and ATV riders of past years.

Very few motorized vehicles were spotted.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, a group of at least 150 riders took over Northwest Seventh Street in Northwest Miami-Dade as they were spotted pedaling north near 62nd Street.

“It’s a positive thing for the community all round,” said a rider.

“We do it for the love of biking, man,” sad another rider.

Some time later, 7News cameras on the ground captured the group near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street in North Miami, as they headed toward the Miami Gardens area. Local law enforcement agencies were seen supervising the group.

At around 5 p.m., the cyclists were seen in the parking lot of a Walmart south of Hard Rock Stadium. Shortly after, they made a pit stop at a nearby Speedway gas station.

A smaller group splintered off and headed westbound along Northwest 199th Street, near 32nd Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m., cameras showed police guiding a group of riders away from a gas station in Opa-Locka.

About 15 minutes later, this group made their way to near where they started, in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 71st Street.

Some risky rides were enough to make some witnesses hold their breath, like two young cyclists holding on to the back of a pickup truck.

But despite the scary moments, “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ended up being a more subdued affair.

As of late Monday night, Miami-Dade Police reported around 70 arrests and 11 guns recovered since Friday.

