MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted heading to the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade and the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists as they walked their bikes from the State Road 9 entrance ramp, over the guardrail and onto the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, just after 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Shortly after, they turned westbound along Northwest 18th Street from 12th Avenue.

About 15 minutes later, a smaller group got off the Palmetto Expressway and began to head south.

The cyclists are being escorted by police, marking a difference between this group and the motorcycle, dirt bike and ATV riders of past years.

However, at least one ATV rider has been spotted in a smaller group.

A group of about 200 riders had been spotted earlier on Monday in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

At around 5 p.m., the cyclists were seen in the parking lot of a Walmart south of Hard Rock Stadium. Shortly after, the appeared to make a pit stop at a nearby Speedway gas station.

A smaller group appears to have splintered off and is heading westbound along Northwest 199th Street, near 32nd Avenue.

It remains unclear where the bicyclists will head next.

