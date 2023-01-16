NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway.

Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades Interchange as they walked their bikes from the State Road 9 entrance ramp and an embankment.

Some of the cyclists were seen lifting their bikes over a guardrail and onto the highway, just after 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after, they turned westbound along Northwest 18th Street from 12th Avenue.

About 15 minutes later, a smaller group got off the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens and began to head south.

The cyclists were escorted for some time by City of Miami Police, marking a difference between this group and the motorcycle, dirt bike and ATV riders of past years.

As of late Monday afternoon, very few motorized vehicles have been spotted.

A group of about 200 riders had been spotted earlier on Monday pedaling north in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Some time later, 7News cameras on the ground captured the group near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street in North Miami, as they headed toward the Miami Gardens area. Local law enforcement agencies were seen supervising the group.

At around 5 p.m., the cyclists were seen in the parking lot of a Walmart south of Hard Rock Stadium. Shortly after, they made a pit stop at a nearby Speedway gas station.

A smaller group splintered off and headed westbound along Northwest 199th Street, near 32nd Avenue.

Just before 6 p.m., cameras showed riders pedaling along Northwest 17th Avenue, just south of 119th Street in Opa-Locka.

About 15 minutes later, this group made their way to near where they started, in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 71st Street.

